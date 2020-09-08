Affidavit: Austin man who traveled for sex sting had child porn on phone

An Austin man arrested Sunday after he allegedly traveled to Waco to have sex with a detective posing as an underage girl is facing additional charges after authorities found child pornography on his cellphone, arrest affidavits state.

Angelo Camacho, 18, was arrested Sunday when he arrived at an undisclosed location for a prearranged meeting with a McLennan County Sheriff's Office detective posing online as a 14-year-old girl. Camacho had allegedly communicated with the officer beginning on Friday, saying he wanted to have sex with the girl, the affidavit states.

When Camacho arrived at the location, he was arrested for online solicitation of a minor. Officers obtained Camacho's cellphone and he provided the passcode for his phone, which revealed at least three videos of him engaging in sex acts with an underage child, the affidavit states.

Camacho was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of online solicitation of a minor and a third-degree felony charge of possession of child pornography.

Camacho later posted a bond listed at $30,000 and was released from custody.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.