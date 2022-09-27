Affidavit: Bellmead teen broke into hotel room, raped woman

Bellmead police Saturday arrested an 18-year-old man who was accused of entering a woman's hotel room and raping her.

Kwame Bouldin, 18, of Bellmead, remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on charges of aggravated sexual assault and burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. His bond was set at $1.1 million.

The woman told police Bouldin followed her uninvited into her hotel room in the 1500 block of Hogan Lane around 7:45 a.m. Saturday, an affidavit states. He choked her into unconsciousness, then sexually assaulted her, the affidavit states.

Regaining consciousness, the woman pulled her clothes back up and went for help, the affidavit says.

Another woman called Bellmead Police, and officers arrived around 8:10 a.m. Police reported that the woman had multiple marks on her neck.

The woman who reported the incident told police she saw the attacker in the area daily, the affidavit says.

The victim gave a detailed description of her attacker, saying that he was wearing a black T-shirt, black ball cap and light shredded jeans, the affidavit says. She said Bouldin was clean-shaven and had a hair pick.

While officers investigated the scene, a tip came in reporting Bouldin’s location at car wash down the street from the hotel, the affidavit says. Other officers went there and found a man matching the woman’s description of her attacker. Officers detained him and determined that he was Bouldin, the affidavit says.

Officers took Bouldin back to the hotel, and the victim made positive identification that he had attacked her, the affidavit says.

Surveillance video collected into evidence also showed Bouldin following the survivor into the room, the affidavit says.