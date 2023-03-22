McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Waco bounty hunter Monday in connection with a 2020 sexual assault of a woman who was allegedly led to believe he was arresting her, records show.

Waco police say Larry Lee Johnson, 54, of Waco, “used his perceived authority as a bounty hunter” to target a woman for sexual assault on March 24, 2020, near the intersection of South 11th Street and Clay Avenue, according to his arrest affidavit. Deputies Monday arrested Johnson on a charge of second-degree felony sexual assault, records show.

Johnson is suspected in multiple sexual assaults, the affidavit says. Genetic material left behind on at least two rape survivors linked him to the March 24, 2020 assault, the affidavit says.

The survivor of that 2020 assault told police that a man presented credentials and told her he was arresting her, only to drive her out to a remote parking lot where he forced himself upon her, the affidavit says. Waco Municipal Court redacted the specific acts from the released copy of the affidavit. The woman said her attacker did not use a condom, the affidavit says.

The woman filed a report that day and went for a forensic medical exam with specially trained medical personnel after making her report to police, the affidavit says.

From the initial investigation, officers believed Johnson was likely the bounty hunter in the March 2020 attack, the affidavit says. Officers met with Johnson and his vehicle matched the survivor’s description, the affidavit says. But they were not able to gather sufficient evidence for probable cause to arrest him in 2020 and the investigation stalled, the affidavit says.

In October 2022, the lead detective learned of a DNA match between the genetic material recovered from the March 2020 survivor and a separate Waco police sexual assault investigation from July 2022 in which Johnson’s DNA had been collected by investigators.

The DNA collected in both cases matched, and details and context that survivors provided in both the March 2020 and July 2022 also matched.

Deputies arrested Johnson Monday, and he bonded out of McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a surety bond of $10,000.