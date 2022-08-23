 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Affidavit: Child sex assault defendant threatened harm to Bellmead detective, CPS official

A West man arrested in the sexual assault of a 7-year-old is facing additional charges that he threatened to “shoot up” homes of the Bellmead detective and the Child Protective Services investigator on the case, according to affidavits.

Bellmead police on Aug. 12 arrested Austin Blake Webber, 27, of West, on the sexual assault of a child charge stemming from an alleged Aug. 2 incident. 

During the investigation, a witness told the Bellmead detective that Webber planned to harm him and the CPS investigator, the detective testified in an Aug. 17 complaint before Justice of the Peace W.H. "Pete" Peterson.

Webber denied making the threats after his arrest, according to the detective's statement.

Bellmead police filed charges for two counts of third-degree felony obstruction by retaliation for Webber on Aug. 17, court records show. Bond of $5,000 for each of these counts was added to his $1 million bond for the first-degree felony charge of aggravated  sexual assault of a child, jail records show. 

Webber also faces a Class A misdemeanor charge of violating an Aug. 13 emergency protective order by calling the girl's mother four times the same day of the order.

Webber remained Tuesday in McLennan County jail.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

