Affidavit: China Spring student slashes officer with scissors during search

A student accused of slashing an officer with scissors during a search at China Spring High School remained in jail Friday on several charges related to the incident and drug possession, as well as a warrant from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

China Spring Independent School District police Wednesday arrested Robert Jesus Hernandez, 17, of China Spring, on charges of first-degree felony assaulting an officer, two lesser felony drug possession and delivery charges, and resisting a search, according to affidavits. His bail was set at $37,000 for the local charges, and he was being held without bail on the state charges, which have not been specified.

The incident began when a China Spring ISD officer saw Hernandez pass a vape pen to another student and took him to the vice principal's office to search him for more contraband in the presence of China Spring ISD Police Chief Shanna Sanders, the affidavit says.

"Hernandez grabbed a pair of scissors from the VP's desk and slashed (the officer) on the left hand," the affidavit says. "(The officer) and Chief Sanders were able to subdue Hernandez."

Sanders and the injured officer wrestled Hernandez into double-locked handcuffs, the affidavit says.

Two other officers arrived and the four conducted a search of Hernandez, finding four full marijuana vape oil containers of 1 gram each, and an additional partially used container of the same type, the affidavit says.

Officers also found $400 cash, suspected to be proceeds from sales of marijuana vape oil to fellow students, the affidavit says.

American Medical Response treated the injured officer. Another officer took Hernandez for booking at McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday.