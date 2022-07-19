Affidavit: China Spring woman bit deputy trying to arrest her and husband

A China Spring woman and her husband were arrested Sunday after she bit a McLennan County Sheriff deputy and tried to take his stun gun, according to an arrest affidavit.

Nathan Brown and Wendy Brown-Rodriguez were charged with assaulting a public servant among other offenses and remained at McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 200 block of Bluffview Circle in China Spring, the affidavit says. It was reported that a woman, Wendy Brown-Rodriguez, 28, was armed with a knife, and several family members had locked themselves in a bedroom out of fear of her, the affidavit says.

The responding deputy asked the woman’s husband, Nathan Nukya Brown, 35, to bring Brown-Rodriguez out of the residence, the affidavit says. When Wendy Brown-Rodriguez came outside, the affidavit says she did not comply with the deputy’s order to put her hands behind her back and walked away from him.

The affidavit says the deputy did not pursue Wendy Brown-Rodriguez after Brown warned the officer “not to place hands on his wife.” When two more deputies arrived on scene, the affidavit says the original responding deputy told the deputies about Nathan Brown’s comment. One of the deputies then attempted to detain Nathan Brown, the affidavit says.

As he was being restrained, the affidavit says Nathan Brown resisted and fought deputies, and officers had to place him on the ground to detain him. At this time, his wife came back outside, and the affidavit says she approached one of the deputies in a “belligerent manner,” ignored orders to back up and began to interfere with her husband’s detainment.

The affidavit says officers then attempted to detain Wendy Brown-Rodriguez for interfering with her husband’s arrest. The affidavit says she also resisted and fought officers. During the attempted arrest, she tried to steal an officer’s Taser, causing a physical struggle over the weapon, and bit him on the “right shin knee,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says officers used the Taser on the couple to subdue them. According to the affidavit, in the struggle to arrest the couple, the deputy who was bitten by Wendy Brown-Rodriguez sustained injuries including “lacerations and swelling of his right knee” and was told by a doctor he may have torn a ligament in his knee.

Nathan Brown was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor. Jail records show he was given a bond totaling $22,000. Jail records show Nathan Brown remained in McLennan County Jail as of Tuesday.

Wendy Brown-Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, a first-degree felony; attempting to take a weapon from an officer, a state jail felony; interfering with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor, jail records show.

Jail records show she was given a bond of $29,000 and remained in McLennan County Jail as of Tuesday.