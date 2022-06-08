Affidavit clarifies role of father and son in North Waco drive-by shooting

The father and son arrested Monday on gun charges in a North Waco shooting that sent a local woman to the hospital last month are not accused of committing the shooting, an arrest warrant shows.

Ashton Brooks-Williams, 17, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of unlawfully carrying of a weapon during the incident, which occurred around 8:15 p.m May 10 at 2600 Cole Ave.

Security camera footage showed that he was at the address and carrying a firearm when the occupants of a white sedan pulled up and began shooting at people in front of the house, the affidavit states. Waco Police have said an "elderly" female was wounded and taken to a hospital.

In the affidavit, Waco police officers state that they believe that the gun the teen was carrying was a stolen weapon given to him by his father, Anthony Lamar Williams, 52.

Anthony Williams was also seen on the video firing at the sedan as it left the scene. He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct and a state jail felony charge of theft of a firearm. He remained Wednesday in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at $400,000.

Ashton Brooks-Williams’ bond was set at $750,000. At the time of the shooting, he had been out on bond for a second-degree felony charge from April of engaging in organized crime, according to court records.

Ashton Brooks-Williams could be seen in the security footage with a pistol sticking out of his pocket before the shooting, and he was seen carrying a pistol after the shooting, according to the affidavit. The document states that he was in unlawful possession of the handgun because he was under 21 and not on his own premises during the incident.

The affidavit says the father was next door when the shooting began, and the security footage shows him running into the street and firing a gun at the departing vehicle.

The affidavit states that Anthony Williams instructed his son to get into his truck to go after the vehicle, but the truck would not start.

Security footage shows the father and son entering the residence at 2600 Cole Ave. before police arrived on scene, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states police found a Glock 41 pistol under Anthony Williams' mattress during a safety sweep of 2600 Cole Ave. The affidavit says the pistol was one of more than 60 firearms stolen from Atwoods Ranch and Home in Lacy Lakeview during a February break-in.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has offered an $8,000 reward in the case, which occurred February 3 or 4.

Anthony Williams told police he purchased the gun from someone off the street because he “needed something cheap due to all the activity surrounding his son,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says he told police the pistol found under his mattress was the same one his son was seen carrying in the security footage.

