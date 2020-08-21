Affidavit: Crawford chief's evidence tampering arrest related to sexual misconduct investigation against him

Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton told a Texas Ranger he deleted explicit videos and images on his cellphone after the Ranger told Bruton he was confiscating the phone as evidence in an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the chief, an arrest affidavit states.

Rangers arrested Bruton, 47, of Temple, Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, and he resigned as chief a short time later.

Rangers launched an investigation July 24 involving Bruton, and three people, described in the affidavit as victims, gave accounts of encounters with Bruton during his time as chief, according to the document. The only criminal charge filed against him is the tampering with evidence charge.

During a voluntary interview Wednesday at the Crawford Police Department, Bruton told Texas Ranger Adam Russell all encounters were consensual, according to the affidavit. Russell told Bruton he intended to confiscate the police chief’s phone to continue the investigation, the affidavit states.