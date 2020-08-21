Affidavit: Crawford chief's evidence tampering arrest related to sexual misconduct investigation against him

Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton told a Texas Ranger he deleted explicit videos and images on his cellphone after the Ranger told Bruton he was confiscating the phone as evidence in an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the chief, an arrest affidavit states.
Rangers arrested Bruton, 47, of Temple, Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence, and he resigned as chief a short time later.
Rangers launched an investigation July 24 involving Bruton, and three people, described in the affidavit as victims, gave accounts of encounters with Bruton during his time as chief, according to the document. The only criminal charge filed against him is the tampering with evidence charge.
During a voluntary interview Wednesday at the Crawford Police Department, Bruton told Texas Ranger Adam Russell all encounters were consensual, according to the affidavit. Russell told Bruton he intended to confiscate the police chief’s phone to continue the investigation, the affidavit states.
“I told Chief Bruton I am seizing his phone as evidence and will write a search warrant for his phone for the phone’s contents to include text messages,” the Ranger wrote in the affidavit. “Chief Bruton relayed I could write the warrant first then I could have his phone.”
Russell said he wanted Bruton’s phone Wednesday so nothing would be deleted to “ensure the integrity of the investigation,” the affidavit states. Bruton went to his patrol car, got his phone and took it inside while the Ranger waited outside, the document states.
“When I re-engaged with Chief Bruton, he agreed to give me the cellphone and his password on request,” the affidavit states. “Chief Bruton then admitted openly and confessed he deleted porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend for the phone in question when I was outside.”
Rangers arrested Bruton on the tampering with evidence charge Thursday at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Belton, and he was booked into McLennan County Jail.
Bruton was released on $5,000 bond Friday. It was not immediately clear if Bruton is represented by an attorney, but he did not request a court-appointed lawyer during his arraignment Friday morning.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this story.
