Affidavit: Crawford police chief accused of sexual misconduct with 3

Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton remained jailed Friday morning on an evidence tampering charge while Texas Rangers continue to investigate sexual misconduct allegations against him involving at least three people, an arrest affidavit states.
Bruton, 47, of Temple, was arrested Thursday on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence after reports from three people accused Bruton of illicit sexual encounters with them while he was police chief in Crawford. Bruton resigned as police chief Thursday, shortly after his arrest, officials said.
The affidavit states Texas Rangers launched an investigation July 24 into sexual misconduct allegations accusing Bruton of unlawful behavior with three people. The people, described as victims in the affidavit, gave accounts of encounters with Bruton that began the investigation.
Bruton voluntarily spoke with Texas Ranger Adam Russell at the Crawford Police Department on Wednesday, where Bruton said all encounters were consensual, the affidavit states. Bruton reportedly told authorities he deleted "porn videos and pictures" from his cellphone of he and a woman he was involved in a relationship with before turning his phone over to investigators, Russell reported.
During the interview, Russell told Bruton he intended to confiscate the police chief's phone to continue the investigation, the affidavit states.
"I told Chief Bruton I am seizing his phone as evidence and will write a search warrant for his phone for the phone's contents to include text messages," the Ranger wrote in the affidavit. "Chief Bruton relayed I could write the warrant first then I could have his phone."
Russell said he wanted Bruton's phone Wednesday so nothing would be deleted to "ensure the integrity of the investigation," the affidavit states. Bruton went to his patrol car, got his phone and took it inside while the Ranger waited outside, the document states.
"When I re-engaged with Chief Bruton, he agreed to give me the cellphone and his password on request," the affidavit states. "Chief Bruton then admitted openly and confessed he deleted porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend for the phone in question when I was outside."
Rangers filed the tampering with evidence charge on Wednesday and arrested Bruton at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Belton on Thursday. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon.
Bruton remained jailed late Friday morning under $5,000 bond, but was expected to be released in the afternoon. It was not immediately clear if Bruton is represented by an attorney but he did not request a court-appointed lawyer during his arraignment Friday morning.
Tribune-Herald staff writer Tommy Witherspoon contributed to this story.
