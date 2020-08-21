Affidavit: Crawford police chief accused of sexual misconduct with 3

During the interview, Russell told Bruton he intended to confiscate the police chief's phone to continue the investigation, the affidavit states.

"I told Chief Bruton I am seizing his phone as evidence and will write a search warrant for his phone for the phone's contents to include text messages," the Ranger wrote in the affidavit. "Chief Bruton relayed I could write the warrant first then I could have his phone."

Russell said he wanted Bruton's phone Wednesday so nothing would be deleted to "ensure the integrity of the investigation," the affidavit states. Bruton went to his patrol car, got his phone and took it inside while the Ranger waited outside, the document states.

"When I re-engaged with Chief Bruton, he agreed to give me the cellphone and his password on request," the affidavit states. "Chief Bruton then admitted openly and confessed he deleted porn videos and pictures of his girlfriend for the phone in question when I was outside."

Rangers filed the tampering with evidence charge on Wednesday and arrested Bruton at the Texas Department of Public Safety office in Belton on Thursday. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on Thursday afternoon.