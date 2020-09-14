Affidavit: Crawford police chief threatened woman after choking, raping her

Former Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton is accused of forcing himself on a woman, choking her into unconsciousness and sexually abusing her, then threatening people she knew if she told anyone about the assault, an arrest affidavit states.
Bruton, 47, of Temple, was arrested Friday by the Texas Rangers on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault after a woman accused him of raping her at his Bell County home in late February or March. An arrest affidavit released Monday states that the woman reported the abuse to authorities in August.
Bruton, who had served as police chief since 2012, resigned Aug. 20, when Rangers arrested him on a McLennan County third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence. Authorities accused Bruton of deleting explicit videos and images on his cellphone after the Ranger told Bruton he was searching for evidence in an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the chief.
Crawford City Council members appointed Duke Stufflebeam as interim police chief.
The woman told investigators that she blacked out while Bruton was choking her, and she woke up to find him on top of her, sexually assaulting her, according to the affidavit. The woman said she got up and got dressed, and "Bruton then threatened people known to (the woman) if (the woman) told anyone what took place," the affidavit states.
The woman told investigators that she found bruising on her breasts and neck, and multiple witnesses, including her doctor, confirmed bruises on her neck, chest, and legs following the assault, the affidavit states.
Bruton was arrested Friday on the Bell County charge. He remained in custody Monday in Bell County Jail with a bond listed at $200,000.
