Affidavit: Deputies shot woman after she refused to drop shotgun

McLennan County deputies shot a woman armed with a shotgun Tuesday after she ignored calls to drop the weapon during a disturbance, according to sheriff’s office affidavits.

The woman, Aurora Victoria Whitman, also known as Steinhauer, was “ignoring commands given to drop the weapon” when “deputies fired their duty weapon(s),” the affidavits say.

Chief Deputy David Kilcrease confirmed at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday that Whitman remained in an area hospital recovering from her post-shooting surgery.

After the incident Tuesday, the sheriff's office charged Whitman, 59, of Moody, with two first-degree felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon upon a public servant. A day before the shooting, Whitman had pleaded guilty in Waco's 54th State District Court to aggravated assault of a public servant in a 2019 case involving a jail nurse.

Deputies were responding at 10 a.m. Tuesday to a call reporting a disturbance at 300 Freedman Drive in China Spring.

In the affidavit, the lead detective wrote the person who called in the disturbance told deputies Whitman was at the address and “she was ‘tearing up the house, being very violent.’” The reporting person left the home in China Spring and met with deputies elsewhere, the affidavit says.

“Reporting party told deputies the female had a ‘shotgun, swords and knifes in the house, she stated she is not going to jail and will hurt officers,’” the affidavit says.

Uniformed deputies arrived at the home in marked vehicles and saw Whitman “outside the home walking towards them wearing a shirt holding a shotgun in her hands. The deputies gave verbal commands to ‘drop the weapon,’” the affidavit says.

As Whitman walked toward deputies, “ignoring commands given to drop the weapon, (she) continued to display the gun in a threatening manner. The deputies fired their duty weapon(s) striking Aurora,” the affidavit says.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Tuesday that emergency medical services took Whitman to an area hospital where she survived surgery.

Procedure in cases with injured suspects calls for the hospital to treat them and give medical clearance before authorities book them into jail. When medically cleared, Whitman will be taken to McLennan County Jail, booked and receive a bail hearing.

The guilty plea Whitman entered Monday on stems from a July 2019 incident in which officials say Whitman kicked a jail nurse who was tending to her. She also has a felony conviction in August 2008 for burglary of a habitation.

Whitman entered the guilty plea Monday as an open plea to the court, without any sentencing recommendation from the prosecutor, Kristi DeCluitt, with the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Susan Kelly of the 54the State District Court accepted the plea, set conditions of bond and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.

The Texas Penal Code calls for a sentence of 2 to 20 years in prison for an offender convicted of assault of a public servant charges at trial. By entering a guilty plea, Whitman was allowed to apply for probation.

Whitman could face 5 to 99 years if convicted of the aggravated assault charges she faces after her Tuesday confrontation with deputies.