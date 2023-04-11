DNA from an infant who died in birth confirms a Waco man got his girlfriend’s intellectually disabled teenage daughter pregnant, an affidavit says.

Mark Anthony Melendez, 45, of Waco, was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault and was released Friday from McLennan County Jail on $25,000 bond.

Melendez provided police a DNA sample for a paternity test that showed he was the father of the child that died due to complications in birth, his arrest affidavit says.

The girl who gave birth is older than 14 and has disabilities that make her unable to care for herself, police wrote in the affidavit.