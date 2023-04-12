A state trooper forced a fleeing vehicle to spin out Monday along the Interstate 35 frontage road north of Waco, then hit the vehicle before the driver ran away, leaving his three children and girlfriend on the side of the highway, according to an arrest affidavit.

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper started pursuing Tevin Javon Harris, 25, of Oklahoma City, as Harris drove a black car south on I-35 from Hill County into McLennan County at more than 100 mph and weaving in and out of traffic, according to the affidavit. Harris slowed to less than 65 mph when the trooper pulled up behind him, then accelerated when the trooper activated his lights to pull Harris over, the affidavit says.

“He dangerously weaved through traffic as he topped speeds of 136 miles per hour,” the trooper wrote in the affidavit. “He suddenly swerved to the Ross Road exit and nearly crashed as he slid sideways at over 100 miles per hour. He continued on the service road as he jammed on his brakes like he was trying to get me to crash.”

Harris then took an underpass to head north on the I-35 access road, where the trooper maneuvered his vehicle to force Harris' vehicle to spin out "since the service road was clear and the suspect’s speed was low at that time,” the affidavit says. After Harris spun out, the vehicle was not disabled, and the trooper decided to strike the rear of Harris’ car to stop him from getting back on the interstate, the affidavit says.

Harris then got out of the car and ran into northbound I-35 traffic. The driver of a Dodge pickup stopped short in the left lane before hitting Harris, causing a Range Rover to collide with the Dodge and spin into a Mercury, the affidavit says. The Dodge and Range Rover both sustained extensive damage, though their occupants, including two children, received only minor injuries, the affidavit says.

After the trooper placed Harris under arrest, two bystanders held him for the trooper while the trooper checked on the occupants of vehicles in the collisions and also Harris’ vehicle, the affidavit says.

The trooper arrested Harris on eight felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $169,000.

Harris' charges from the incident include three second-degree felony counts of abandoning or endangering a child, a third-degree felony charge of criminal mischief, a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a vehicle with a previous conviction, a state jail felony charge of evading arrest on foot with a previous conviction, two state jail felony charges of negligent child endangerment, a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, and a Class B misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.