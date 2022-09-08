Affidavit: Driver in deadly Waco crash was speeding and ran red light

The driver arrested last week in a July 30 lethal crash in Waco was speeding and ran a red light, according to police.

Police arrested Rafe William Kalama, 19, Sept. 2 on a second-degree felony charge of manslaughter in the two-vehicle crash that happened about 4:30 a.m. July 30 near Loop 340 and the Marlin Highway access road. Kalama was driving a white 2021 Ford F-150 pickup westbound on Loop 340 when he collided with a black 2017 Buick LaCrosse sedan driven by James Andrew May, 46, police reported. May was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

"Witnesses reported that Kalama took off from the red light at a high rate of speed and ran the red light causing the collision," according to his arrest affidavit.

The affidavit also says Kalama told police he was stopped at a red light at the intersection immediately before the intersection where the crash happened, on the other side of an underpass.

When that light turned green, he said he floored his accelerator in the belief that the traffic signal in the the intersection on the far side of the underpass — where he crashed — would turn green before he reached it, as it has always done before when he has driven through these intersections, the affidavits stays. This time that second light was still red.

The Tribune-Herald previously reported that Kalama stayed behind after the crash and spoke to police.

"Kalama admitted to patrol officers that the light was red when he entered the intersection," the affidavit also says.

The investigator found Kalama's air bags deployed at the beginning of the crash while his vehicle was traveling 55 miles per hour, the affidavit says. The speed limit there is 40 miles per hour.

Kalama was released on bond from McLennan County Jail on Sept. 3.