Affidavit: Drunk driver beat wife in moving car, tried to flee trooper

A man remained in jail on multiple felony charges Tuesday after he was accused of assaulting his wife and holding her captive in a moving car while drunk, according to an arrest affidavit.

Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Benjamin Holden arrested Hector Tonche, 23, on Saturday after seeing him driving a white SUV on the wrong side of the road on FM 1637, according to the affidavit.

The vehicle initially pulled over but sped off when Holden approached. After hitting a curb, Tonche fled on foot, and he smelled of alcohol when Holden apprehended him, the trooper said in the affidavit.

A woman who identified herself as Tonche’s wife through a common-law marriage approached Holden on foot. She told the trooper that Tonche had shoved her into the passenger side of the car and drove erratically, threatening her, hitting her and accelerating deliberately any time she tried to get out of the car, the affidavit states.

She said after she managed to escape, Tonche chased her on foot and beat her, according to the affidavit.

Tonche was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and two counts of assaulting a public servant.

He remained at McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with a bond listed at $211,000.

