Affidavit: Family bickering escalates into shooting Tuesday in downtown Waco area

A family quarrel led to a man firing “warning shots,” outside a Columbus Avenue apartment, putting one man in the hospital and another in jail Tuesday night in Waco, an affidavit states.

The wounded man was shot in the calf in the 800 block of Columbus Avenue, and police later arrested Larry Darnell Wright Jr., 39, of Waco, according to Wright's arrest affidavit.

Wright remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and bail set at $250,000, jail records show. Wright cooperated with police during the investigation, and officers arrested him without a fight, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Wright told officers his wife’s cousin was having relationship problems and thus had nowhere else to stay but in Wright’s apartment. He said the cousin’s stepfather — the man shot in the calf — came to his apartment to pick up the cousin and collect her clothes and belongings.

An argument began in Wright’s apartment between Wright and the cousin’s stepfather, the affidavit states. The argument escalated into a fight, outside in a car.

Police reported Wright said he fired “’warning’ rounds in the car and then ‘warning’ rounds outside of the car before leaving the scene to go back to his apartment.”

Wright showed officers the gun and the clothes he had on during the incident, which crime scene technicians took, and officers collected gunshot residue from Wright, the affidavit states.

Before questioning Wright in his apartment, police got his name and where he lived from the wounded man while placing gauze on his wound and wrapping it tightly to stem the bleeding, according to the affidavit. Officers then contacted the apartment management and reviewed video from cameras around the complex.

The affidavit states that officers saw Wright walk up to his apartment floor in the video, and then they went to his apartment to question him.

