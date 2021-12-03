Affidavit: Former Veterans One Stop official arrested in theft of gift cards, cash

The former programs director of the Veterans One Stop in Waco surrendered to authorities early Friday morning after being charged with illegally entering her former workplace and stealing gift cards and cash meant for veterans breakfast and lunch programs.
Bobbi Marie Stewart, 40, of Gatesville, who was fired from the One Stop in September, was released from jail Friday afternoon after posting $3,000 bond. She is charged with burglary of a building with the intent to commit felony theft, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in a state jail facility.
Stewart, a former Army medical lab technician and a prison supervisor, was hired as programs director at the Veterans One Stop, 2010 La Salle Ave., in June 2019.
An arrest affidavit says she was “terminated on bad terms.” Stewart is charged with using a master key to enter the building on Sept. 14 and stealing 15 gift cards from Walmart, Sam’s Club and H-E-B and $136 in cash. The Veterans One Stop building is owned by the Heart of Texas Region MHMR.
Melinda Bonds, associate director of Behavioral Health Services at the Heart of Texas Region MHMR Center, deferred comment to MHMR spokesman Vince Erickson, who said the agency has done its “due diligence in ensuring our internal processes of financial accountability of our staff have been met.”
“We have turned this incident over to law enforcement and our judicial system. We cannot give any further comment on personnel matters or ongoing investigations,” the statement said.
McLennan County Veterans Services Officer Steve Hernandez, whose office is at the Veterans One Stop, declined comment.
Waco police Detective Paul Hacker wrote in the arrest affidavit that he watched surveillance video from a Walmart in Gatesville and saw Stewart using the stolen gift cards on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10. Stewart confessed to using the gift cards in an interview with Hacker on Nov. 19, according to the affidavit. Stewart returned eight of the stolen gift cards and the master key to the Veterans One Stop, the affidavit states.
MHMR officials said when Stewart was hired at the Veterans One Stop that Stewart’s passion and enthusiasm to help veterans and the fact that she was a veteran were keys to her being hired.
Stewart, an Iowa native, was trained as a combat medic and a medical lab technician at Fort Sam Houston and worked as a hospital lab technician at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After she left active duty, she went into the National Guard and worked as a hospital lab in Missouri. She later worked as a corrections sergeant with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville.