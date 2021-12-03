Affidavit: Former Veterans One Stop official arrested in theft of gift cards, cash

“We have turned this incident over to law enforcement and our judicial system. We cannot give any further comment on personnel matters or ongoing investigations,” the statement said.

McLennan County Veterans Services Officer Steve Hernandez, whose office is at the Veterans One Stop, declined comment.

Waco police Detective Paul Hacker wrote in the arrest affidavit that he watched surveillance video from a Walmart in Gatesville and saw Stewart using the stolen gift cards on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10. Stewart confessed to using the gift cards in an interview with Hacker on Nov. 19, according to the affidavit. Stewart returned eight of the stolen gift cards and the master key to the Veterans One Stop, the affidavit states.

MHMR officials said when Stewart was hired at the Veterans One Stop that Stewart’s passion and enthusiasm to help veterans and the fact that she was a veteran were keys to her being hired.

Stewart, an Iowa native, was trained as a combat medic and a medical lab technician at Fort Sam Houston and worked as a hospital lab technician at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After she left active duty, she went into the National Guard and worked as a hospital lab in Missouri. She later worked as a corrections sergeant with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Gatesville.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.