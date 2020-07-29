You are the owner of this article.
Affidavit: Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing child
Waco police arrested a Bellmead man Tuesday after a child reported more than a year of sexual abuse, an arrest affidavit states.

Perry Dwayne Dixon, 43, denied the allegations and volunteered for a police polygraph, which he failed, according to the affidavit. Police arrested Dixon on a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

A boy told investigators Dixon sexually abused him multiple times at a residence in Waco between January of last year and May, a span of time that included the child's 9th birthday, the affidavit states. Results of a medical exam were consistent with the child's accounts, police reported in the affidavit.

Other people told police Dixon had access to the boy over the past year, according to the affidavit.

Dixon remained in McLennan County Jail on Wednesday with bond listed at $250,000.

