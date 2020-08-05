Affidavit: Man arrested on gun, pot charges morning after running from Lorena traffic stop

Lorena police arrested a man Wednesday morning who had run away from a traffic stop the night before, taking with him a bag that was later found with a pistol and more than a pound of marijuana inside, according to an arrest affidavit.

Dante Raeshawn Zeigler, 23, of Killeen, was one of three passengers in a vehicle a Lorena officer stopped for a traffic violation late Tuesday night on southbound Interstate 35, the affidavit states. The officer smelled marijuana, and when he went back to his patrol vehicle to get a drug dog out for a sniff from outside the stopped vehicle, Zeigler stepped out, saying he needed to urinate, according to the affidavit.

When the officer told him to wait until the dog was done, Zeigler grabbed the backpack from the car and ran, police reported. Officers found the backpack under the I-35 bridge over Bull Hide Creek and by Wednesday morning found and arrested Zeigler at a Lorena convenience store trying to use a phone, according to the affidavit. In addition to the pistol and marijuana, officers found digital scales and empty reusable pouches in the backpack, and Zeigler had $603 in cash in his pocket, according to the affidavit.

Zeigler had gone door-to-door in Lorena asking for help, police reported.