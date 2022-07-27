Affidavit: Man assaulted girlfriend, whipped, strangled her with rope

Waco police arrested a man Friday after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by punching and kicking her, whipping her and dragging her by the neck with a rope, according to an arrest affidavit.

Tony Lee Cureton, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of assault by strangulation family violence, a third-degree felony, and one count of Class A misdemeanor assault. He was booked into McLennan County Jail on bond totaling $30,000 and remained in jail as of Wednesday, jail records show.

The affidavit says police responded to a domestic disturbance around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Roselawn Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, the affidavit says they observed Cureton in front of the residence and made contact with a female victim inside, who had a “large amount of visible injuries.”

The victim told officers Cureton was her boyfriend and that they had been dating and living together for several months. She also said Cureton was physically abusive to her and constantly accused her of cheating on him, the affidavit says.

The victim told police she was watching TV in a bedroom of the residence when Cureton burst in and accused her of cheating, according to the affidavit. The affidavit says Cureton slapped the victim in the face, knocking her down, before he punched another man in the home and began fighting him.

After the fight was broken up, the affidavit says Cureton dragged the victim to the front yard, where he slapped and punched her. He then dragged her to the garage, where he grabbed a rope and whipped the victim “too many times to count” and punched and kicked her in the ribs, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says Cureton then tied the rope around the victim’s neck and dragged her back into the residence. The affidavit says the victim was dragged for at least two or three minutes until she was able to loosen the rope to breathe.

The affidavit says Cureton began screaming at other people in the home, accusing them of sleeping with his girlfriend. Following this, the affidavit says Cureton removed the rope from the victim’s neck, hit her again, then left the residence.

The affidavit says Cureton came back after a few minutes and left the residence with the victim. According to the affidavit, Cureton threatened to kill the victim, saying “You know you’re not going to live through the night, right?”

The two walked around the block before returning to the residence, the affidavit says. Soon after returning, police arrived and the victim told them what had happened, the affidavit says.