Affidavit: Man charged with murder in rival gang shooting in fast-food parking lot

Waco police have arrested a 22-year-old man on a murder charge in the June 20 shooting death of a 17-year-old, a case they linked to a gang rivalry, an arrest affidavit states.
Elijah Marquise Thompson, of Waco, was arrested Friday in the shooting of Tyreese Carroll, 17, in the early morning hours of June 20 in the parking lot of Whataburger, 1105 North Valley Mills Drive. Police reported Carroll was found in a pool of blood in the parking lot and was suffering from several gunshot wounds before he died at a local hospital.
The affidavit contains conflicting witness accounts of that night's events.
According to the affidavit, a member of Carroll's family was on the phone with him after he was shot and later told police that he recognized two of the voices in the background. The family member told police Thompson was responsible for the shooting and that it involved two local gangs, or "cliques," that had been involved in several shootings Waco within the last year, the affidavit states.
Police interviewed Thompson nine days after Carroll's death, and he told them he shot Carroll out of fear for his life, the affidavit states. Thompson said that when he pulled into the parking lot, Carroll came to his car with a gun in his hand, the affidavit states.
“Thompson stated that Carroll did not point the gun at him and that he did not want to kill Carroll,” the affidavit states.
Police identified the two men as members of rival gangs.
An active gang member affiliated with Thompson’s group was then questioned by police. The witness said he was at the scene of the shooting and saw Carroll point the gun at Thompson and say, "Are you the one who called me a weenie?" the affidavit states.
Gunfire between the two men reportedly ensued.
Another man and a juvenile were interviewed, saying they left a local club with Carroll and went to Whataburger early that morning. The affidavit states one gang was "looking for Carroll that night" and had two separate cars driving near the club that night.
Gang members traced Carroll to Whataburger a few blocks from the club and fired a shot at him there, according to the witnesses. Carroll walked up to one car with a gun in his hand, and the driver fired a shot at him, the witnesses said. Thompson, who was in the back seat of the car, got out and began shooting at Carroll, the witnesses told police.
Other witness reports stated Carroll kept his gun in his pocket during the confrontation, the affidavit states. Surveillance video from the fast-food business shows two silver vehicles circling the parking lot, and shows Carroll fleeing from the cars when gunfire is heard, the affidavit states.
Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the investigation into Carroll's death remains ongoing.
Thompson was arrested and taken to McLennan County Jail on Friday on a first-degree felony charge of murder and an outstanding Class B misdemeanor arrest warrant for possession of marijuana from 2019. He remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $502,000.
