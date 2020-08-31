Affidavit: Man charged with murder in rival gang shooting in fast-food parking lot

Waco police have arrested a 22-year-old man on a murder charge in the June 20 shooting death of a 17-year-old, a case they linked to a gang rivalry, an arrest affidavit states.

Elijah Marquise Thompson, of Waco, was arrested Friday in the shooting of Tyreese Carroll, 17, in the early morning hours of June 20 in the parking lot of Whataburger, 1105 North Valley Mills Drive. Police reported Carroll was found in a pool of blood in the parking lot and was suffering from several gunshot wounds before he died at a local hospital.

The affidavit contains conflicting witness accounts of that night's events.

According to the affidavit, a member of Carroll's family was on the phone with him after he was shot and later told police that he recognized two of the voices in the background. The family member told police Thompson was responsible for the shooting and that it involved two local gangs, or "cliques," that had been involved in several shootings Waco within the last year, the affidavit states.

Police interviewed Thompson nine days after Carroll's death, and he told them he shot Carroll out of fear for his life, the affidavit states. Thompson said that when he pulled into the parking lot, Carroll came to his car with a gun in his hand, the affidavit states.