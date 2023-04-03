A man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he was accused of firing a handgun in the direction of a family member, then shooting a nearby home in North Waco, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police say Jose Valentine Marquez, 24, of Waco, fired a handgun toward a family member who was trying to remove her belongings from a house in the 1900 block of Algonquin Street around 3:30 p.m., according to the affidavit.

Around the same time from another nearby home, police received a call of another shooting, also tied to Marquez, his affidavit says.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

Police responded to the scene and surrounded the first home, believing Marquez to still be inside, the affidavit states. Then a neighbor shouted from his porch to tell police that the suspect had fired a gun in the direction of a pickup truck, missing the truck but hitting the neighbor's house, according to the affidavit.

Marquez's family told officers that he was trying to get a ride from an alleyway north of 18th Street and Seneca Avenue, the affidavit says. Police found Marquez and took him into custody around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, the affidavit says.

The lead investigator recovered a .45 caliber shell casing from the first home and a .45 caliber bullet from the second home, the affidavit says.

Marquez's family member described the gun in the incident as black in color, the affidavit says. Later in the investigation, police recovered a black Taurus PT145 .45 caliber handgun from a shed on the property where the first shooting was reported, the affidavit says. Police determined the Taurus PT145 handgun had been stolen in another case, the affidavit says.

Marquez remained jailed Monday evening on combined bond of $30,000 and charges from Sunday including second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony; and theft of a firearm, a state jail felony. His other charges include four traffic tickets.