Affidavit: Man posed as cop, tried to kidnap 11-year-old girls

A man is facing multiple charges including aggravated kidnapping after attempting to lure two 11-year-old girls into his car, according to an affidavit.

Bail has been set at $135,000 total for Travis Brown, 34, who was arrested Oct. 23 and charged with two counts of attempted aggravated kidnapping, impersonating a public servant and criminal mischief.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a call around 7:40 p.m. to the 300 block of Forest Creek Drive in Bruceville-Eddy, where witnesses said Brown told the girls he was a police officer and tried to put them in his car, the affidavit states. The girls escaped and ran to their father’s home.

Around the same time, McLennan County Deputy Tyler Houghton responded to a call in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Road about a man banging on the front door of a home, refusing to leave and breaking the home’s gate, the affidavit states.

While responding to the call, a sergeant responding to the nearby call at Forest Creek Drive advised Houghton that their suspects’ descriptions matched, and the caller later identified Brown as the man who’d been on his property, the affidavit states.

Brown was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.