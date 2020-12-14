 Skip to main content
Affidavit: Man seeking sex with teen arrested in Woodway online sting
POLICE REPORT

Affidavit: Man seeking sex with teen arrested in Woodway online sting

A local man has been charged with online solicitation of a minor, a second degree felony, after sending explicit messages to an undercover police officer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jason James Tinsley, 44, was arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail on Dec. 11 on that charge and on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. His bond has been set at $15,000.

According to an affidavit, Tinsley on Dec. 10 contacted a social media profile depicting a “younger female” that was actually run by Woodway Public Safety Department. The officer told Tinsley he was speaking to a 16-year old girl. Tinsley messaged the account with sexually explicit language, requested nude photos and videos before making plans to meet the girl.

“Mr. Tinsley also requested numerous times that the child he believed he was speaking to video chat with him, and while he was in the shower so he could expose [himself] without sending a picture,” the affidavit stated.

Later on in the conversation, Tinsley asked the fictional teenage girl if he could meet with her for sex. Tinsley was also indicted for possession of a controlled substance by a McLennan County grand jury in 2015.

