Affidavit: Man threatened ex with pipe, pinned down and bit man trying to call 911

Lacy Lakeview and Waco police joined to arrest a man Tuesday after he threatened his ex-girlfriend with a metal pipe, then pinned down and bit a man attempting to call the police on him, an arrest affidavit says.

Chandler Christian Anderson, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and resisting arrest and interfering with emergency response, both Class A misdemeanors. He remained in McLennan County Jail as of Thursday on bond totaling $14,000, jail records show.

According to the affidavit, Lacy Lakeview officers were dispatched Tuesday around 6 p.m. to the 400 block of Greenfield Drive in Lacy Lakeview in reference to an assault in progress. The affidavit says officers met with the victim, who told police he had picked up Anderson’s ex-girlfriend from the hospital and was taking her to a residence in the 400 block of Greenfield Drive.

According to the affidavit, Anderson had gone to the residence looking for his ex-girlfriend, and was “highly upset” due to his ex-girlfriend breaking up with him earlier in the day. The affidavit says when the victim and Anderson’s ex-girlfriend arrived at the residence, Anderson began to argue with the woman and retrieved a large metal pipe from his truck.

When the victim threatened to call 911, Anderson grabbed him and attempted to take his phone, according to the affidavit. The document says Anderson attempted to pin the victim down with the pipe and bit him on the arm during the struggle, but was unable to get the phone and left with his ex-girlfriend.

Anderson was later found by Waco Police officers in the 1800 block of Windsor Avenue. According to the affidavit, officers heard “loud, heated screaming” coming from a woman in the residence before making contact with Anderson. The affidavit says Anderson resisted arrest and the officer had to use his stun gun to “gain control” and take Anderson into custody.