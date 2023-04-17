A McGregor teenager reached across his own mother to point a handgun out the window of a car at a man Wednesday, an affidavit says.

Priscilla Ciseneros, 42, was the passenger and her 15-year-old son was driving a sliver 1999 Pontiac sedan Wednesday at the intersection of West Eighth Street and South Jackson Avenue in McGregor, when the boy pointed a handgun at a man outside the vehicle, her arrest affidavit says. The man reported the incident to McGregor police, and he said Ciseneros was the passenger, the affidavit says.

Ciseneros made no attempt to prevent or stop her son, or to report the incident, and McGregor police arrested her Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault. She posted $60,000 bond Friday to be released from McLennan County jail.

While authorities took the boy into custody, Ciseneros continued to ask for information about the incident and stated the boy had no firearms, the affidavit says. The boy's social media accounts show him posing with firearms, the affidavit says.

The boy was 15 at the time of the incident and processed as a juvenile, so no further information can be released about him, McGregor authorities said.