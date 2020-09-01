Affidavit: Second suspect arrested in gang-related shooting death outside Waco fast-food restaurant

Police arrested a second suspect Tuesday in the June 20 shooting death of a 19-year-old outside a local fast-food restaurant.

Malachi Jawan Wright, 19, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of murder in the death of Tyreese Carroll, 19, in the parking lot of Whataburger, 1105 N. Valley Mills Drive. Wright's arrest comes a few days after the arrest of Elijah Marquise Thompson, 22, of Waco, on a murder charge in the same shooting.

Arrest affidavits identify Wright and Thompson as members of a local gang involved in a feud with a local gang Carroll belonged to. The feud has involved multiple shootings, according to the affidavits.

Multiple witnesses reported Wright fired at Carroll once from the driver's seat of a vehicle before Thompson got out of the vehicle and fired at Carroll multiple times, the affidavits state. Carroll was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson was arrested Friday and remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $502,000. Bond information was not immediately available for Wright after his arrest Tuesday.

