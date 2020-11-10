Affidavit: Teacher charged with murder said she 'didn't mean to' kill son

A local teacher accused of fatally shooting her teenage son Monday on the way to school left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside and went to ask for help, an arrest affidavit released Tuesday states.

Sarah Hunt, 39, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday and was held in the McLennan County Jail on a bond of $500,000 in the killing of Garrett Hunt, 17. She was a fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco.

Riesel police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Monday of a stalled car on East Frederick Road, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. They found Garrett Hunt's body in the front seat of the Hyundai minivan with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.

Police found a .40-caliber pistol in the car's driver seat floor, along with a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some in the car and some on the ground, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit from McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, officers learned through interviews with family members that Sarah had picked Garrett up from a camper where he had been staying with his father and planned to drop him off at school.