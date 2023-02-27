A Waco man remained jailed Monday after threatening to shoot his son's mother Saturday with an AR-15-style rifle at an apartment downtown, records show.

The woman told police that Darius Wright, 23, held an AR-15-style rifle Saturday night while saying he would shoot her at the Historic Lofts at Waco High, 815 Columbus Ave., according to his arrest affidavit.

Wright remains jailed with cash bond set at $100,000 and a charge of first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, dating violence, records show.

The woman said she did not want to press charges, but "seemed scared of what will happen if she was to press charges," the affidavit says.

The incident started with Wright grabbing the woman by her hair and dragging her down a small set of stairs, then continuing to drag her around the apartment, the affidavit says.

When officers arrived at the apartment, Wright's brother met them at the door and said he was alone, the affidavit says. An officer heard a child sneeze inside and knew there were more people with Wright's brother, the affidavit says.

Eventually the officer was able to ask a woman holding a baby to step outside. They were identified as Wright's baby and the child's mother, the affidavit says. While the woman stood with officers in front of Wright's family, she whispered to the arresting officer that she did not want to say anything in front of them, the affidavit says.

The officer pulled the woman away, and she told him Wright was hiding in "his mother's room," where he had an AR-15-style rifle and possibly a shotgun, the affidavit says. The woman pointed out the weapon to officers later and officers took it into evidence, the affidavit says.

Officers called Wright out of the bedroom, and he came out to be arrested, placed in handcuffs and transported to McLennan County Jail.