Affidavit: Waco teacher charged with murder said she 'didn't mean to' kill son

A local teacher accused of fatally shooting her teenage son Monday on the way to his first day at a new school left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside and went to ask for help, according to new information officials released Tuesday.
Sarah Hunt, 39, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday and was held in the McLennan County Jail on a bond of $500,000 in the killing of Garrett Hunt, 17. She was a fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori Magnet School in Waco.
Riesel police and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call just before 8 a.m. Monday of a stalled car on East Frederick Road, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday. They found Garrett Hunt's body in the front seat of the Hyundai minivan with multiple gunshot wounds, he said.
Police found a .40-caliber pistol in the car's driver seat floor, along with a .40-caliber magazine and cartridges, some in the car and some on the ground, according to the affidavit.
Support Local Journalism
According to the affidavit from McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, officers learned through interviews with family members that Sarah had picked Garrett up from a camper where he had been staying with his father and planned to drop him off at school.
Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Monday was supposed to be Garrett Hunt's first day as a new student at Riesel High School, and the family was in the process of moving to the Riesel area.
Sarah Hunt approached two people near Riesel Square after the shooting, telling them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to the affidavit. She said “what have I done” and “this is not real," according to witnesses quoted in the affidavit.
During questioning, she "would respond by sobbing, saying, 'I didn't mean to, I didn't mean to,'" the affidavit states.
Waco Independent School District spokesperson Josh Wucher said Lake Air Montessori closed its campus last Wednesday because of COVID-19 and shifted to online classes. He said the district hired Hunt during the summer before the 20-21 school year.
Hunt never logged into her virtual classroom meeting on Zoom the morning of the shooting, he said.
Hunt has been placed on leave and is expected to resign or be dismissed, school officials have said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.