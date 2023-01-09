Affidavit: Waco teens killed wounded man to 'put him out of his misery'

The fatal shooting of a South Waco homeowner on Dec. 23 began with an argument with the two young men who shared his house and ended with them hiding his body the next day under a bridge near Baylor University, an arrest warrant affidavit states.

James Keylan Willis and Brandon Xavier Stephens, both 19, have both been charged with murder and evidence tampering in the death of Stanley Wilcox, 59.

Police say both Willis and Stephens were present in the room and both took part in killing Wilcox at his home in the 800 block of Garrett Avenue.

“Brandon and James confirmed that a confrontation with Stanley ensued that led to a gunshot being discharged that injured the victim and was confirmed through separate stories,” affidavits in the murder cases state.

“It was reported near the end of the confrontation while Stanley was wounded that they should ‘put him out of his misery,’ showing mental processing of the aggressive act of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and the clear conscious decision to knowingly cause the death of another person namely Stanley Wilcox,” the affidavits state.

The arrest affidavits for suspicion of tampering with evidence say that Willis disposed of the body under a bridge in the 1100 block of South Ninth Street. Willis further “made efforts to clean up Mr. Wilcox’s blood after the murder,” the affidavits say.

Stephens assisted Willis after Wilcox’s murder, his affidavit says.

He assisted by helping move Wilcox’s body to a vehicle at the home, “loading the body into the vehicle, and together they disposed of the body,” Stephens’ affidavit for suspicion of tampering states.

Police also arrested Heavyn Hamilton, 17, of Waco, on suspicion of failure to report the killing of Wilcox, records show. She was released Jan. 7 from McLennan County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

Willis’ and Stephens’ affidavits say that Hamilton knew about the shooting but that detectives believe she was not present in the room for the shooting and did not take part in killing Wilcox.

Police say Willis told officers who were investigating Wilcox’s disappearance around Dec. 29 that Wilcox left his home and gave Willis the keys to a 2021 Ford Escape with North Carolina plates, telling him he could use it while he was gone, his tampering affidavit says.

The lead detective obtained search warrants for the Ford Escape and the home on Garrett Avenue. When investigators searched the Escape and the home, they found evidence of cleaned-up blood, the affidavits say.

Willis and Stephens remained in custody Monday afternoon in McLennan County Jail on charges of murder and of evidence tampering, a second-degree felony. Bail was set at $1.5 million for each of the men.