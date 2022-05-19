Affidavit: Waco woman confesses to shooting boyfriend at Bosque strip mall

The suspect in Tuesday's Bosque Boulevard shooting death told an investigator she was dating the victim and got into an argument before shooting him multiple times, an affidavit states.

Ardra Charlette Robinson, 31, of Waco, is charged with murder in the death of John Wesley Perry III, 38, of Waco. The arrest affidavit states she waived her Miranda rights and spoke to the lead detective.

"She admitted that she was in a dating relationship with the victim," the affidavit reads. "She admitted they were arguing prior to the shooting," "that he did not hit her prior to the shooting," and "that he did not have a weapon," according to the document.

The detective also wrote that Robinson admitted to shooting Perry several times with her own revolver. Police had not located the gun as of Thursday afternoon.

Video from Octapharma Plasma nearby in the 5300 block of Bosque Boulevard allowed the lead detective to reconstruct the events leading up to the shooting, the affidavit states.

Perry can be seen entering the plasma center and waiting for a few minutes, the affidavit states. A woman matching Robinson's description and clothing can be seen parking a maroon Mercury sedan in the lot, checking into the plasma center and talking with Perry inside, the affidavit states.

Robinson and Perry can be seen leaving the plasma center and climbing into the Mercury for a few minutes, the affidavit states.

“(Perry) is visible exiting the driver door of the Mercury. There appears to be a brief altercation as the male (Perry) exits the vehicle, and he falls to the ground,” the affidavit states.

The female in the video then exits the driver's door and stands near the male victim for several seconds, the affidavit states.

The detective wrote that Robinson “then appears to point a handgun at the victim and shoot at him as he lays on the ground.”

A witness said he heard Perry say, “No, no, no,” and that he heard the suspect fire several shots at Perry, the affidavit states. Next, Robinson got back into the maroon Mercury and fled the scene, the affidavit states.

Not long into the investigation officers had determined the Robinson owned a Mercury Grand Marquis resembling the one in the video, the affidavit states. Patrol officers found and detained Robinson before 10:30 a.m. near the 700 block of West Waco Drive, police have said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Robinson remained in custody in the McLennan County Jail, with $500,000 bail and charged with first-degree murder, jail records show.

