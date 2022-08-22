Affidavit: West child sex assault defendant called her mother against judge's order

A West man in custody in the sexual assault of a young girl is facing additional charges after officials said he called the girl's mother from jail.

Austin Blake Webber, 27, of West, was already in custody in the McLennan County Jail on $1 million bond in the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.

He was under a judge's emergency protective order not to contact the girl or her mother when he called the girl's mother four times over the jail phone, an affidavit states.

He called the mother Aug. 13, the same day the emergency protective order was put in place, the affidavit states. On the call he told the mother he was under an order not to contact her or her daughter, the affidavit states.

Webber was arrested and booked into jail on Aug. 12 on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, jail records show. Bellmead police accused him of assaulting the girl Aug. 2, court documents show.

He and girl's mother had previously told Bellmead detectives Aug. 2 that a Hispanic man had assaulted the girl that day in a Bellmead convenience store restroom in the 100 block of East Loop 340, court documents show.

The girl later told investigators Aug. 4 that she was afraid to say the truth about who assaulted her, court documents say. Then she told her aunt Aug. 11 that Webber had assaulted her, court documents say.

Webber remained Monday in custody charged with the assault of the girl, along with two counts of retaliatory threats and the Class A offense of violating court orders.