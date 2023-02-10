Accused of breaking into another woman's apartment to threaten her with a gun and ask about the location of her children, a West woman remained in McLennan County Jail on $20,000 bail Friday, records show.

West police said Amber Marie Jupe Montoya, 37, of West, broke into an apartment at 725 Tokio Road in West at about 6 a.m. Monday and threatened the woman who lived there with a gun, her arrest affidavits state.

Police arrested Jupe Montoya on Wednesday on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, and a second-degree felony chargr of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The alleged victim told officers Jupe Montoya broke in and threatened her, affidavits say.

Jupe Montoya “held (the victim) by her neck/throat and placed a black handgun to her head," an affidavit says. "During the encounter (the victim) stated that the defendant asked her for money and the location of the defendant's children."

No divorce petition or paternity suit in McLennan County connects the woman to Jupe Montoya, her estranged husband, nor to their children.

Jupe Montoya does have a contested divorce ongoing since July 2018 with the father of her three children, court records show. Several sets of temporary orders give the children’s father the right to determine their primary residence.

The alleged victim told West police she heard Jupe Montoya banging on the door of her apartment around 5:45 a.m. and believes Jupe Montoya broke a window and either reached the doorknob or climbed in through the broken window, the affidavit says.

Jupe Montoya’s jail record also shows her held without bail in a 2020 DWI case filed by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.