Affidavit: Woman's baseball bat rampage injured baby, two adults

Waco police Wednesday arrested a woman accused of breaking a car window with a baseball bat and injuring three occupants in the car, including a 2-month-old baby, arrest affidavits state.

Shakayla Verniece Rollins, 23, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony charge of injury of a child and misdemeanors charging assault and criminal mischief.

The affidavits state that Rollins on July 16 punched the driver of a parked car through a window at unspecified Waco address. The driver rolled up the window and Rollins returned with the baseball bat and smashed the window, according to the affidavit.

Police reported shards of the broken glass flew into the car and struck the 2-month-old child, causing the child's scalp to bleed, the affidavit states. The driver's sister was also injured on her arm and was cut by broken glass, police stated.

A video of the encounter was posted online, allegedly by Rollins, after the fight, the affidavit states. Rollins reported stated in the video, saying she "did what I had to do," police stated.

Police investigated the incident and spoke with witnesses, the affidavit states. Detectives got warrants charging Rollins and arrested her at her home Wednesday.

She was taken to McLennan County Jail, where she remained jailed Thursday with a bond listed at $20,000. Jail records state she was being held on a parole violation.

