McLennan County deputies arrested a man Friday on theft warrants, including a charge that he conspired with others to steal $4,500 in Legos from a Waco Walmart.

A Waco Police Department warrant alleged that Will Harold Wallace Jr., 20, along with two other men, stole the toys March 26 from the Walmart at 600 Hewitt Drive. The other two suspects in the incident have not been arrested in McLennan County.

Wallace was also charged with joining two others in the theft of about $4,800 worth of products from the Bellmead Walmart on April 27, based on a Bellmead arrest warrant affidavit.

A member of Walmart Global Investigations told the Waco lead detective that Wallace and another man are believed to have been involved in theft of products from at least 20 other Walmart stores around Texas, according to the Waco affidavit.

Jail records show Wallace has a charge from Collin County of theft of less than $30,000, along with four charges from Tarrant County and a charge from Terrell police of theft of less than $2,500.

The Waco lead detective wrote that according to an employee of Walmart Global Investigations, Wallace and one of the other suspects were also identified by Plano police and Waxahachie police, according to the Waco affidavit.

The lead detective compared photos of Wallace and the other identified suspect with images of the suspects in the case to verify that they match, according to the Waco affidavit.

Wallace was also charged with engaging in organized criminal activity based on the Walmart thefts in Waco and Bellmead.

Wallace was being held Tuesday at McLennan County Jail on a bond of $117,500.