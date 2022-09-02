Affidavits: Waco woman's death followed violent confrontation over stolen wood

Police believe a Waco woman missing since April was held at knifepoint in a confrontation over stolen wood before a woman she stole the wood with shot and killed her in Gatesville, arrest affidavits reveal.

Gatesville police listed Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, as missing April 8, and she is presumed dead. Three Gatesville residents have been arrested in the case, and more arrests are expected soon, Coryell County authorities said.

Affidavits the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released Thursday say that the chain of events started with a March 31 theft of wood from a Gatesville construction site, in which two women who look like Jessica Colleen Robinson, 34, and Romero used a pickup truck that looks like the one Jessica Robinson drove. Romero later told the owner of the wood she and Jessica Robinson had stolen it, according to the affidavits, which cite several witness statements.

Witnesses told investigators Jessica Robinson put a knife to Romero's throat and took her cellphone the day after the theft, and held her against her will in a house in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road near Gatesville, the affidavits say.

Jessica Robinson's mother, Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, went through the phone and found Romero's communications with the owner of the wood, police reported.

After a discussion involving several people on proceeds from the wood theft, Jessica Robinson shot Romero twice in the upper torso with a small-caliber revolver while Romero was on a couch, according to the affidavits. Police reported they believe Betsy Robinson saw her daughter with the gun, saw the shooting and did nothing to stop it, nothing to attempt life-saving measures and did not attempt to call for medical help or police.

Betsy Robinson later hid two revolvers, cleaned up a bloody footprint and told Jessica Robinson and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, a relative, to get rid of the couch, according to the affidavits. Ayers then cut the couch in pieces with a reciprocating saw and took the pieces out to a burn pit, the affidavits say.

Police received a tip indicating Romero's remains had been driven in Jessica Robinson's truck to a bridge near the Moccasin Bend Road house and dumped, but a search of the area by specially trained dogs did not recover Romero's remains, according to the affidavits.

Investigators who examined the truck found an article of jewelry with hair and took swabs of stains in the truck bed. Testing of the swabs showed presumptive positive for blood, affidavits say.

Jessica Robinson has been in Coryell County jail on charges related to the case since May and was charged with capital murder Aug. 23. She remains jailed with bail set at more than $2 million.

Betsy Robinson was arrested Aug. 23 on on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. She remains jailed with bail set at more than $1 million.

Ayers was arrested Aug. 23 on a tampering with evidence charge and released on bail.

Arrest affidavits name others who police believe saw the killing but did not try stop it, or helped dispose of Romero's remains.