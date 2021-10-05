Affidavits: West ISD teacher sexually abused two students during school

A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with two female students on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021.
West Independent School District police on Friday arrested Andrew White, 33, on charges of indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and two counts of inappropriate relationship between educator and student, arrest affidavits state.
According to the affidavits, a West ISD officer met with the West High School principal Thursday about the allegations against White, and the principal told the officer that he had names of possible victims.
The officer and principal then met with a female student who told them she had been involved in several inappropriate encounters with White from November 2020 to spring 2021, the report states. According to the affidavit, White began writing letters and poems to the student, which made her uncomfortable, an affidavit states. His pursuit of her escalated to pulling her into a storage closet, where he exposed himself to her, the affidavit states.
The student said that he fondled her genitals and made her touch his, according to the affidavit. The report says West confessed during an Oct. 1 interview to the incident and said he had engaged in sexual intercourse with the student while at school on occasions in March and April. He also confessed to groping her, the affidavit states.
The West officer also questioned White about an outcry by a second juvenile student against White alleging sexual abuse. The affidavit states that White confessed to inappropriately touching the second female student sexually on occasions from December 2020 to May 2021, stating that the incidents occurred during the school day.
White was released from McLennan County Jail on Friday after posting a $45,000 bond.
West ISD started an investigation immediately when officials were made aware of inappropriate social media communications between an employee and a student, according to a district statement Tuesday. The Texas Rangers joined the investigation, according to the statement.
"Student safety and well-being will always be our highest priority," according to the statement. "The District encourages all parents, guardians, and caregivers to speak with their students about appropriate relationships with adults and to report any suspicious or concerning behavior to the District or Law Enforcement."