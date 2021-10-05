Affidavits: West ISD teacher sexually abused two students during school

A West High School art teacher faces multiple felony charges after his arrest by school police on accusations that he performed sex acts with two female students on multiple occasions in 2020 and 2021.

West Independent School District police on Friday arrested Andrew White, 33, on charges of indecency with a child, sexual assault of a child, sexual performance of a child and two counts of inappropriate relationship between educator and student, arrest affidavits state.

According to the affidavits, a West ISD officer met with the West High School principal Thursday about the allegations against White, and the principal told the officer that he had names of possible victims.

The officer and principal then met with a female student who told them she had been involved in several inappropriate encounters with White from November 2020 to spring 2021, the report states. According to the affidavit, White began writing letters and poems to the student, which made her uncomfortable, an affidavit states. His pursuit of her escalated to pulling her into a storage closet, where he exposed himself to her, the affidavit states.

