After his arrest, woman recalls sexual abuse in Monterrey by taekwondo teacher who fled 1989 Waco indictment

Darg said she never told her parents about the abuse she suffered but realizes now that Lancaster was a master manipulator. She said not only did he recruit victims at his martial arts studio, he delved into side businesses involving massage therapy and mystical healing chakra crystals.

"He could have started his own cult if he had chosen to go that way, if that gives you an idea of how charismatic he was," Darg said. "He is extremely charismatic. He is the type of person who could turn everybody to his side, like super charismatic. He had cancer at some point in his life and he used that as a point to his favor. It was his way to make people feel bad for him, to try to curry sympathy from others."

Lancaster offered Darg the "scholarship" after she had taken taekwondo from him for about a year. At first, everything went well, but what seemed like Lancaster's innocent kisses on the cheek and hugs turned to more aggressive sexual advances, she said.

"In Mexico, the normal way to greet someone is a kiss on the cheek," Darg said. "But he hugged me, and I sort of recoiled at that point because I didn’t want people touching me. He decided that he had to teach me that a hug was OK. That’s how it started. He would hug me and show me that nothing bad was going to happen, that it was just a comforting touch."