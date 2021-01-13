Alleged rape victim settles lawsuit with Baylor fraternity, landlord

Baylor officials suspended the fraternity after the allegations came to light and garnered national attention. Baylor was in the midst of a sexual assault scandal and had recently announced an investigation commissioned by the university into its handling of sexual assault reports found fundamental failures to implement protections for students, including those provided under Title IX. The fallout prompted numerous Title IX lawsuits against the school, an NCAA investigation and resulted in the firing of Baylor football coach Art Briles and the removal of Ken Starr as president.

In the Donna Doe lawsuit, 16 defendants remain, including Anderson. Some have said they were not at the party at the time of the alleged offense and others said they had already graduated and were no longer in leadership roles in the fraternity.

Anderson was arrested in March 2016 and faced a four-count sexual assault indictment. He eventually worked out a plea bargain with the district attorney’s office, which recommended he be placed on deferred probation for three years in exchange for his no contest plea to a reduced charge of unlawful restraint. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dropped the four counts of sexual assault, and Anderson did not have to register as a sex offender or serve any time behind bars.