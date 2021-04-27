Alleged sex offender released on PR bond dies in hospital

A child sexual abuse defendant with terminal cancer who was released from jail two weeks ago to seek additional medical treatment died Saturday.
Waco attorney Stan Schwieger said Monday that his client, Michael Shane Bohannon, died at a local hospital from cancer Bohannon believed he contracted while serving in the Gulf War.
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court granted Bohannon a personal recognizance bond April 14, which freed him from jail so he could seek experimental treatment unavailable to him in Waco.
Schwieger said Bohannon thinks he contracted peripheral T-cell lymphoma while serving in the Gulf War.
Bohannon went to his doctor in preparation of beginning experimental treatments at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Houston, and his doctor admitted him to a Waco hospital after seeing that his conditioned had worsened, Schwieger said.
“We had received some bad news about the spread of his cancer, which prompted Judge Kelly to let him out of jail because the only treatment that was available was going to be experimental and they were not going to be able to do it here," Schwieger said. "Before he was able to do that, he was admitted to the hospital here in Waco and he never made it out."
The judge's decision to release Bohannon on PR bond ignited a firestorm of criticism on social media against the judge and Bohannon.
"If people are that cruel … I just don't know what to say," Schwieger said. "This is not a spectator sport. The man was dying and he needed further medical treatment, which wasn't available at the jail. End of story."
Bohannon, 48, was charged in a 10-count indictment that included one count of continuous trafficking of a person, seven counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.
Kelly required Bohannon to wear a GPS ankle monitor and to remain under house arrest except for when he received medical treatment.
Prosecutor Will Hix, who argued against the bond reduction two weeks ago, declined comment on Bohannon's death Tuesday.
Bohannon was charged with sexually assaulting a girl for three years beginning in August 2014 when she was 14.
Testimony from a previous bond reduction hearing indicated Bohannon had a previous relationship with one of the girl’s family members.
The trafficking count, which carries a maximum penalty of life without parole, alleged Bohannon “transported the victim to places such as Marquez, TX, the Dallas/Fort Worth area and other addresses around the city of Waco in order to sexually assault her,” according to court documents.