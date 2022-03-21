 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apartment fire snuffed in 5 minutes on Owen Lane

Stock - fire truck

An electrical fire Monday evening at Fleetwood Square Apartments on Owen Lane charred parts of downstairs unit and smoke affected an upstairs unit, but a quick response by the Waco Fire Department prevented injuries and minimized damage, officials aid.

A full fire department response of five engines, two trucks and 21 personnel rolled to the scene, a fire department spokesperson said. 

A 911 call sent the first engine on its way at 5:05 p.m., and it arrived five minutes later. By 5:15 p.m. the fire was out and neither civilians nor firefighters had been injured, officials said.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

