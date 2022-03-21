Apartment fire snuffed in 5 minutes on Owen Lane

An electrical fire Monday evening at Fleetwood Square Apartments on Owen Lane charred parts of downstairs unit and smoke affected an upstairs unit, but a quick response by the Waco Fire Department prevented injuries and minimized damage, officials aid.
A full fire department response of five engines, two trucks and 21 personnel rolled to the scene, a fire department spokesperson said.
A 911 call sent the first engine on its way at 5:05 p.m., and it arrived five minutes later. By 5:15 p.m. the fire was out and neither civilians nor firefighters had been injured, officials said.