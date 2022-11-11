Appointed prosecutor takes on murder-for-hire case against Waco attorney

A Waco attorney under indictment on a charge of solicitation of capital murder hopes a newly appointed prosecutor will drop charges, his attorney said this week.

"We're hopeful that with a fresh set of eyes, the new prosecutor will see the case for what it is and drop the charges," Dallas attorney Clint Broden, who represents Seth Sutton on the charge, said Thursday.

Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court on Oct. 25 appointed the new prosecutor, Patrick Sloane of the Texas Attorney General's Office. District Attorney Barry Johnson had filed a motion with West's court in July to recuse the entire DA's office because Johnson had briefly hired Sutton's law partner, Aubrey Robertson, as first assistant district attorney.

Sutton and Waco attorney Chelsea Tijerina were indicted in August 2020 in an alleged plot to kill Marcus Daniel Beaudin, a former Waco attorney and Tijerina's ex-husband.

Beaudin had been arrested in February 2020 and indicted in June 2021 on a charge that he committed indecency with a teenage girl closely related to Sutton.

Broden said the case against Sutton is based on an overzealous undercover Waco police officer attempt to entrap Sutton in a murder-for-hire scheme. He said the officer took advantage of a friendship with Sutton through Sutton's motorcycle club and volunteered to kill Beaudin.

Tijerina and Sutton met with the officer and provided details about Beaudin’s location, and Sutton gave the officer $300 to buy a gun to kill Beaudin, according to affidavits in the case. Tijerina died in a motorcycle wreck in May 2021 near her home in Hays County.

Neither Sloane nor the press representatives of the Attorney General's Office responded to the Tribune-Herald's phone and email requests for comment this week.

The district attorney's office recusal in the case remains in effect even though Aubrey Robertson served less than a week this summer before Barry Johnson fired him, on grounds that he couldn't be a DA candidate and first assistant DA at the same time.

Johnson's term ends Dec. 31, and he will be replaced by Waco criminal defense attorney Josh Tetens.

Broden said he didn't view Johnson recusing the entire DA's office from his case as a stunt.

"The whole DA's office would have had to recuse themselves Jan. 1, when Josh Tetens is sworn in anyway," Broden said.

Broden said Tetens now represents Beaudin, the alleged target of the murder-for-hire scheme, in the indecency case involving Sutton's family member, meaning that he would have to recuse himself from the Sutton case.