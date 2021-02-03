Area businessman in Capitol riot hopes new video will win his release on bond

Mayr said Grider did not bang on the glass to Pelosi's lobby like others. However, prosecutors argued that Grider, in addition to pushing on the door, can be seen handing a helmet to another man and indicating that it is hard and he could use that to break the glass. The other man then used the helmet to shatter the glass before Babbitt tried to climb through. Grider can be seen backing away from the Speaker’s lobby as others are screaming “gun,” before Babbitt was shot, the criminal complaint states.

Mayr's motion says that when Babbitt was shot trying to climb through the window to the Speaker's lobby, Grider "had his back turned and was continuing his attempt to move away from the doors."

"He clearly played no role in that," Mayr said of the fatal shooting. "We are hoping the judge will reconsider her decision and let him come home to his family."

Grider has not been allowed visitors and it has been difficult communicating with his wife by phone because she is hearing-impaired, Mayr said. The Griders have three young sons.