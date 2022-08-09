Argument escalates to shooting, arrest in Waco

One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting.

Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told police her family was having a cookout and heard three gunshots from next door, the affidavit states. She said her husband and brother went to tell Martinez to calm down, but Martinez ignored them, got into a black car and played music loudly, the affidavit states. Then the three men got into a fistfight before Martinez used a Taurus G3c 9 mm handgun and shoot one of the other men in the bicep, according to the affidavit.

Martinez told police he fired the gun after his neighbors attacked him with punches and overpowered him, the affidavit says.

A family member took the man who was shot to the hospital.

Martinez was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a Class A misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in a municipality. He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on $210,000 bail.