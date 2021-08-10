 Skip to main content
Arizona man arrested on solicitation of a minor charge in McLennan County
POLICE REPORT

A 57-year-old Arizona man in town for work had child pornography and a gun when he resisted McLennan County Sheriff's Office investigators arresting him on an online solicitation of a minor charge, officials reported.

Terry Glenn Stevens, of Tucson, Arizona, was in town working for a large company when he placed an ad online Saturday saying he wanted to perform oral sex on a “teen,” according to an arrest affidavit.

A detective communicated with Stevens, pretending to be a minor, and set up a time for Stevens to go to a residence Sunday to meet the teenager, the affidavit says.

After Stevens arrived, two detectives identified themselves as law enforcement, and Stevens refused to place his hands up, according to the affidavit. While attempting to take Stevens into custody, the detectives observed a .380 caliber handgun in his back waistband, officials reported.

Detective Joseph Scaramucci said Stevens was hit with a stun gun once in the middle of his back, causing him to defecate.

Stevens was taken to McLennan County Jail on charges of online solicitation of a minor, resisting arrest, unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of child pornography. He was released on Monday after posting $20,000 bond.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he is proud of his department's hard work preventing exploitation of children.

“Once again our human trafficking unit is hard on it, tracking down and arresting these would-be child molesters," McNamara said. "This is not the place to do that kind of activity because we are going to catch them."

