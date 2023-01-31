Armed man in skull mask robs Lacy Lakeview store

Lacy Lakeview police are looking for a man who robbed a store late Sunday while wearing a gold skull Halloween mask.

The man used a firearm to rob a Dollar General at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Lacy Lakeview Police Department Facebook post. In addition to the mask, the man wore all-black clothing, and he is 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, according to the post.

Police ask that anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the robbery contact them and refer to case No. 23-0070.