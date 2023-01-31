 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Armed man in skull mask robs Lacy Lakeview store

  • 0

Lacy Lakeview police are looking for a man who robbed a store late Sunday while wearing a gold skull Halloween mask.

The man used a firearm to rob a Dollar General at about 10 p.m. Sunday, according to a Lacy Lakeview Police Department Facebook post. In addition to the mask, the man wore all-black clothing, and he is 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, according to the post.

Police ask that anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the robbery contact them and refer to case No. 23-0070.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Philippines, top provider of nurses, face a shortage at home

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert