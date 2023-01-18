 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Armed teen 'intruder' nabbed at Waco High, principal says

Waco ISD police took an armed teen "intruder" into custody Wednesday morning at Waco High School and filed criminal charges against him, according to a letter from Principal Sterlin McGruder to parents.

School officials found a 16-year-old at the school who is not a student there, searched his backpack and found a gun, the letter says.

“While the investigation is ongoing, we haven’t found any reason to believe that the intruder came to campus with the intent of harming anyone," McGruder wrote. "He was there with another student who may be a relative.”

Waco Independent School District has not released the name of the teen. He has been charged with third-degree felony unlawful carry of a weapon, said Collin Coker, McLennan County juvenile probation director.

"Regardless of the intention of the intruder, we take this incident very seriously," McGruder said. "Bringing a gun to campus is against the law. In addition to legal consequences, the campus will take disciplinary action if it is determined that any current students were involved."

He said students should report unauthorized visitors and suspicious activity, and can do so anonymously through the STOPit app.

Christopher De Los Santos is a U.S. Army veteran with a master’s degree in journalism from The University of Texas. He previously worked at the Williamson County Sun in Georgetown.

