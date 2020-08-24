Arrest document: Dog died after woman left it without food, water

A Bellmead woman was arrested last week after she was accused of failing to provide adequate food, water and shelter for a dog that later died, an arrest affidavit states.

Bellmead police arrested Audrey Ann King, 35, on Friday on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to an animal for neglecting her dog for at least 24 hours in late July.

Police and animal control officers said the dog, named Strawberry, was kept in the front of Bellmead home in the 1100 block of La Vega Street. When authorities found the dog July 23, it was inside a fenced-in front yard, where it had a dog-run cable around its neck, with no access to food, water or shelter, the affidavit states.

"Strawberry was breathing at the time, but was very lethargic," the affidavit states.

Dog food bowls for food and water were empty and up against the side of the house, police reported. A "homemade shelter" was against the front exterior of the home, but was out of reach of the dog, the affidavit states.

Authorities reportedly spoke with King, who said she was the dog's owner. The affidavit states King told authorities she placed the dog in the front yard the previous day around noon, indicating the dog had been in the front of the home without food, water or shelter for at least 24 hours.