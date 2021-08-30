Arrest made in hit-and-run case that killed man in wheelchair

A Marlin man has been arrested in a hit-and-run collision Saturday evening that killed a 57-year-old Waco man who was riding a motorized wheelchair.

Orlon Simpson, 41, was arrested Monday evening at his home in Marlin and booked into McLennan County Jail on a second-degree felony charge of failure to stop and render aid, Waco police spokesman Officer Garen Bynum said in a news release.

Bynum said investigators also found the vehicle the suspect had been driving at the time of the crash.

Witnesses at the scene Saturday told police that a 2000s-model, dark gray Toyota Camry first struck Roberts, then fled. Roberts had been traveling south in his wheelchair in the left lane of Robinson Drive near Madison Street around 8:45 p.m.

Another car then struck Roberts, and he was pinned under it when emergency workers arrived. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene while the police conducted their investigation.

Roberts was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest hospital, where he died of his injuries.